Palou Joins Formula 2 Field for Jerez and Abu Dhabi

Alex Palou will race for Campos Racing in the final two rounds of the Formula 2 season - Credit: Sebastiaan Rozendaal / Dutch Photo Agency

Alex Palou will make his FIA Formula 2 Championship debut this weekend at the Circuito de Jerez, replacing Robert Visoiu at Campos Racing.

The Spaniard, who’s primary campaign in 2017 has been in the All-Japan Formula 3 Championship, has reunited with the team that gave him his single-seater break in EuroFormula Open back in 2014, and also gave him two years in the GP3 Series in 2015 and 2016.

He only finished fifteenth in his second season in the category, and he subsequently made the switch to Japan, but the move to Japan with Threebond with Drago Corse saw him win three times in finishing fifth in the championship.

He has also made his World Series Formula V8 3.5 debut this season with Teo Martin Motorsport, and has taken three pole positions in his first six races, and has already taken his first victory in just his second race at the Nurburgring.

Palou will also race in the season finale in Abu Dhabi next month, with Visoiu withdrawing from both events for ‘personal reasons’. The Romanian has had a troubled season with only one top ten finish in the fourteen races he competed in for the team.

It will not be the only driver change this weekend, with another Formula V8 3.5 race winner joining the field, with Rene Binder becoming the latest to race the #19 Rapax car after Johnny Cecotto Jr., Sergio Canamasas and Roberto Merhi.