PREVIEW – Croft Hosts 2017 British Rallycross Finale And Rallycross Grand Prix

The 2017 Toyo Tyres MSA British Rallycross Championship reaches its exciting climax this weekend where titles will be decided in the traditional end of season double header with the MSA British Rallycross Grand Prix.

Three drivers will be fighting for the MSA Supercar title, however you might not have picked two of them at the start of the year. Julian Godfrey leads the fight as he looks to try and win his sixth British RX title of his career, however both Nathan Heathcote and Oliver Bennett have other ideas.

Heathcote started of the year well by winning at Croft in the LD Motorsports Citroen C4 and depsite some mechanical issues during the season, lies in contention in his first year of top flight action. Bennett made his Rallycross debut at Croft and has kept consistent points scoring to be in with a chance of winning.

In the MSA Supernational Championship, Tristan Ovenden leads the series by nine points from Paige Bellerby, who won the first three events of the year.

Both Ovenden and Bellerby will be going all out for victory at the Yorkshire venue however both drivers will have to fend off the likes of Tony Lynch, Guy Corner and Allan Tapscott to name a few as they look to win their first Supernational title.

Whilst Tom Llewellin has already secured the 2017 MSA Junior Rallycross Championship, the fight is still on for the runner up spot in the category between two of the finest young stars in the sport.

Norwegian Ole Henry Steinsholt and Tom Constantine can both secure second spot but it is Steinsholt who has the momentum on his side in the exciting class that showcases talent of the future in Rallycross.

In the Swift Sport Rallycross Championship, the title is still up for grabs with Simon Ovenden leading Rob Shield for the title charge.

With four wins to Ovenden and three wins to Shield, expect a titanic battle for the Championship which will also see 2017 MSA Junior Rallycross Champion Tom Llewellin move into the class with the Peter Gwynne Motorsport camp.

The RX150 Championship could witness the crowning of Chrissy Palmer as a Triple Championship winner this weekend. Palmer holds a fifteen point lead of rival John Ward and has the advantage of already winning the series for the last two years.

Joining the series this weekend will be former double British Rallycross Champion Mark Rennison and his son Ben Rennison. RX2 International driver Tejas Hirani will take part in the class on Sunday during the Rallycross Grand Prix.

The amalgamated Super1600 Rallycross Championship, BMW Mini Rallycross Championship and Hot Hatch Rallycross Championship will be providing more exciting action as they look to decide their respective titles.

In Super1600, Paul Coney has a strong lead over Darren Scott as he looks to take his Corsa to the title whilst Michael Boak and Craig Lomax look to end the season on a high.

In the BMW Mini class, Martin Hawkes leads the championship with Drew Bellerby closing on his lead as the two rivals battle for the title. Joining the fray to add to the action are former champions Kris and Keifer Hudson in what will be a ten car field for the weekend.

Also expect the Hot Hatch class to be action packed as everyone goes for glory with Leigh-Anne Sedgwick having already secured the 2017 title.

Finally, Sunday sees the 2017 Procters Coaches MSA British Rallycross Grand Prix in action where the likes of Steve Harris, Tony Bardy and Dave Bellerby will return to the Supercar class to do battle in a race that was dominated by Liam Doran and Dan Rooke in 2016.

Other guest drivers taking part include FIA World Rallycross Championship Commentator Andrew Coley in the XtremeRX Citroen C2 and RX2 International driver Tejas Hirani in the RX150‘s.

Whilst they decide the winner of the 2017 Retro Rallycross Championship and the John Button Memorial Trophy on Saturday, The Retro RX drivers will also have a support class to the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Drivers will compete in a non-championship invitational event with the winner being awarded the inaugural Martin Schanche Trophy in what is the fiftieth year of Rallycross competition.