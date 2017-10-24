Rea Eying Points Record after Jerez Double

Jonathan Rea remains on course to break the all-time WorldSBK points record for a single season after winning both races at Jerez last weekend. The Ulsterman has now won 14 out of a possible 24 races in 2017 and another double at the season finale in Qatar will see him break Colin Edwards’ fifteen-year old record.
Rea’s opening win owed a lot to good fortune after polesitter Marco Melandri suffered a technical failure when the Italian was within sight of victory. Rea thus inherited the victory, his first ever success around Jerez, with Chaz Davies and Tom Sykes completing a familiar looking podium. Alex Lowes took fourth for Yamaha, earning him pole position for race two, but that advantage wouldn’t prove enough to see him better that result on Sunday.
Instead, Lowes was treated to another Rea masterclass in traffic as the newly-crowned three-times champion sliced his way through from ninth on the grid to first by the end of lap one. Jonathan was never headed and his second win of the weekend would secure the Manufacturers Championship for Kawasaki. Melandri went some way to atoning for his Saturday misfortune by claiming second while Davies, who was taken out by Eugene Laverty on lap one only to be rescued by a red flag, rounded out the rostrum.
Lowes backed up his race one result with another solid fourth with Sykes finishing fifth, meaning he will head into the final round at Losail dead-level on points with Davies in the fight to finish championship runner-up. Elsewhere, Michael van der Mark geared up for his MotoGP debut at Sepang with a pair of top six results while 2014 champion Sylvain Guintoli marked his return with Puccetti Kawasaki by finishing sixth in race one.
WorldSBK 2017: Riders’ Championship Standings (24/26)
|Pos
|Rider
|Constructor
|Team
|Wins
|Pts
|C
|1. JONATHAN REA
|KAWASAKI
|KAWASAKI RACING TEAM
|14
|506
|2
|7. Chaz Davies
|Ducati
|Aruba.it Racing – Ducati
|7
|363
|3
|66. Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|2
|363
|4
|33. Marco Melandri
|Ducati
|Aruba.it Racing – Ducati
|1
|301
|5
|22. Alex Lowes
|Yamaha
|Pata Yamaha Official WSBK Team
|226
|6
|60. Michael van der Mark
|Yamaha
|Pata Yamaha Official WSBK Team
|210
|7
|12. Xavi Fores
|Ducati
|BARNI Racing Team
|185
|8
|2. Leon Camier
|MV Agusta
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|154
|9
|81. Jordi Torres
|BMW
|Althea BMW Racing Team
|149
|10
|50. Eugene Laverty
|Aprilia
|Milwaukee Aprilia
|135
|11
|36. Leandro Mercado
|Aprilia
|IODARacing
|115
|12
|32. Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|Milwaukee Aprilia
|113
|13
|40. Roman Ramos
|Kawasaki
|Team Kawasaki GoEleven
|106
|14
|6. Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|Red Bull Honda WorldSBK Team
|67
|15
|88. Randy Krummenacher
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|50
|16
|35. Raffaele de Rosa
|BMW
|Althea BMW Racing Team
|48
|17
|69. Nicky Hayden
|Honda
|Red Bull Honda WorldSBK Team
|40
|18
|15. Alex de Angelis
|Kawasaki
|Pedercini Racing SC-Project
|32
|19
|21. Markus Reiterberger
|BMW
|Van Zon Remeha BMW
|29
|20
|86. Ayrton Badovini
|Kawasaki
|Grillini Racing Team
|26
|21
|91. Leon Haslam
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|20
|22
|5. Sylvain Guintoli
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|18
|23
|37. Ondrej Jezek
|Kawasaki
|Grillini Racing Team
|18
|24
|34. Davide Giugliano
|Honda
|Red Bull Honda WorldSBK Team
|13
|25
|13. Anthony West
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|13
|26
|84. Riccardo Russo
|Kawasaki
|Pedercini Racing SC-Project
|13
|27
|121. A. Andreozzi
|Yamaha
|Guandalini Racing
|11
|28
|72. Takumi Takahashi
|Honda
|Red Bull Honda WorldSBK Team
|8
|29
|27. Jake Dixon
|Kawasaki
|Royal Air Force Reg. & Res.
|7
|30
|45. Jake Gagne
|Honda
|Red Bull Honda WorldSBK Team
|6
|31
|25. Josh Brookes
|Yamaha
|ERMotorsport-EliteRoads.com.au
|4
|32
|3. Julian Simon
|Aprilia
|Milwaukee Aprilia
|4
WorldSBK 2017: Manufacturers’ Championship Standings (24/26)
|Pos
|Manufacturer
|Points Scoring Riders
|Wins
|Pts
|C
|KAWASAKI
|REA (490) & SYKES (59)
|16
|549
|2
|Ducati
|Davies (323), Melandri (146) & Fores (11)
|8
|480
|3
|Yamaha
|Lowes (183) & van der Mark (109)
|292
|4
|Aprilia
|Laverty (89), Mercado (52) & Savadori (52)
|191
|5
|BMW
|Torres (147), de Rosa (23) & Reiterberger (3)
|173
|6
|MV Agusta
|Camier (154)
|154
|7
|Honda
|Bradl (52), Hayden (32), Giugliano (13) & Takahashi (8)
|97
|8
|Suzuki
|0