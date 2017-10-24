Rea Eying Points Record after Jerez Double

Jonathan Rea remains on course to break the all-time WorldSBK points record for a single season after winning both races at Jerez last weekend. The Ulsterman has now won 14 out of a possible 24 races in 2017 and another double at the season finale in Qatar will see him break Colin Edwards’ fifteen-year old record.

Rea’s opening win owed a lot to good fortune after polesitter Marco Melandri suffered a technical failure when the Italian was within sight of victory. Rea thus inherited the victory, his first ever success around Jerez, with Chaz Davies and Tom Sykes completing a familiar looking podium. Alex Lowes took fourth for Yamaha, earning him pole position for race two, but that advantage wouldn’t prove enough to see him better that result on Sunday.

Instead, Lowes was treated to another Rea masterclass in traffic as the newly-crowned three-times champion sliced his way through from ninth on the grid to first by the end of lap one. Jonathan was never headed and his second win of the weekend would secure the Manufacturers Championship for Kawasaki. Melandri went some way to atoning for his Saturday misfortune by claiming second while Davies, who was taken out by Eugene Laverty on lap one only to be rescued by a red flag, rounded out the rostrum.

Lowes backed up his race one result with another solid fourth with Sykes finishing fifth, meaning he will head into the final round at Losail dead-level on points with Davies in the fight to finish championship runner-up. Elsewhere, Michael van der Mark geared up for his MotoGP debut at Sepang with a pair of top six results while 2014 champion Sylvain Guintoli marked his return with Puccetti Kawasaki by finishing sixth in race one.

WorldSBK 2017: Riders’ Championship Standings (24/26)

Pos Rider Constructor Team Wins Pts C 1. JONATHAN REA KAWASAKI KAWASAKI RACING TEAM 14 506 2 7. Chaz Davies Ducati Aruba.it Racing – Ducati 7 363 3 66. Tom Sykes Kawasaki Kawasaki Racing Team 2 363 4 33. Marco Melandri Ducati Aruba.it Racing – Ducati 1 301 5 22. Alex Lowes Yamaha Pata Yamaha Official WSBK Team 226 6 60. Michael van der Mark Yamaha Pata Yamaha Official WSBK Team 210 7 12. Xavi Fores Ducati BARNI Racing Team 185 8 2. Leon Camier MV Agusta MV Agusta Reparto Corse 154 9 81. Jordi Torres BMW Althea BMW Racing Team 149 10 50. Eugene Laverty Aprilia Milwaukee Aprilia 135 11 36. Leandro Mercado Aprilia IODARacing 115 12 32. Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia Milwaukee Aprilia 113 13 40. Roman Ramos Kawasaki Team Kawasaki GoEleven 106 14 6. Stefan Bradl Honda Red Bull Honda WorldSBK Team 67 15 88. Randy Krummenacher Kawasaki Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 50 16 35. Raffaele de Rosa BMW Althea BMW Racing Team 48 17 69. Nicky Hayden Honda Red Bull Honda WorldSBK Team 40 18 15. Alex de Angelis Kawasaki Pedercini Racing SC-Project 32 19 21. Markus Reiterberger BMW Van Zon Remeha BMW 29 20 86. Ayrton Badovini Kawasaki Grillini Racing Team 26 21 91. Leon Haslam Kawasaki Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 20 22 5. Sylvain Guintoli Kawasaki Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 18 23 37. Ondrej Jezek Kawasaki Grillini Racing Team 18 24 34. Davide Giugliano Honda Red Bull Honda WorldSBK Team 13 25 13. Anthony West Kawasaki Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 13 26 84. Riccardo Russo Kawasaki Pedercini Racing SC-Project 13 27 121. A. Andreozzi Yamaha Guandalini Racing 11 28 72. Takumi Takahashi Honda Red Bull Honda WorldSBK Team 8 29 27. Jake Dixon Kawasaki Royal Air Force Reg. & Res. 7 30 45. Jake Gagne Honda Red Bull Honda WorldSBK Team 6 31 25. Josh Brookes Yamaha ERMotorsport-EliteRoads.com.au 4 32 3. Julian Simon Aprilia Milwaukee Aprilia 4

WorldSBK 2017: Manufacturers’ Championship Standings (24/26)