World Superbike

Rea Eying Points Record after Jerez Double

Jonathan Rea - Photo Credit: Kawasaki

Jonathan Rea remains on course to break the all-time WorldSBK points record for a single season after winning both races at Jerez last weekend. The Ulsterman has now won 14 out of a possible 24 races in 2017 and another double at the season finale in Qatar will see him break Colin Edwards’ fifteen-year old record.

Rea’s opening win owed a lot to good fortune after polesitter Marco Melandri suffered a technical failure when the Italian was within sight of victory. Rea thus inherited the victory, his first ever success around Jerez, with Chaz Davies and Tom Sykes completing a familiar looking podium. Alex Lowes took fourth for Yamaha, earning him pole position for race two, but that advantage wouldn’t prove enough to see him better that result on Sunday.

Instead, Lowes was treated to another Rea masterclass in traffic as the newly-crowned three-times champion sliced his way through from ninth on the grid to first by the end of lap one. Jonathan was never headed and his second win of the weekend would secure the Manufacturers Championship for Kawasaki. Melandri went some way to atoning for his Saturday misfortune by claiming second while Davies, who was taken out by Eugene Laverty on lap one only to be rescued by a red flag, rounded out the rostrum.

Lowes backed up his race one result with another solid fourth with Sykes finishing fifth, meaning he will head into the final round at Losail dead-level on points with Davies in the fight to finish championship runner-up. Elsewhere, Michael van der Mark geared up for his MotoGP debut at Sepang with a pair of top six results while 2014 champion Sylvain Guintoli marked his return with Puccetti Kawasaki by finishing sixth in race one.

 

WorldSBK 2017: Riders’ Championship Standings (24/26)

PosRiderConstructorTeamWinsPts
C1. JONATHAN REAKAWASAKIKAWASAKI RACING TEAM14506
27. Chaz DaviesDucatiAruba.it Racing – Ducati7363
366. Tom SykesKawasakiKawasaki Racing Team2363
433. Marco MelandriDucatiAruba.it Racing – Ducati1301
522. Alex LowesYamahaPata Yamaha Official WSBK Team226
660. Michael van der MarkYamahaPata Yamaha Official WSBK Team210
712. Xavi ForesDucatiBARNI Racing Team185
82. Leon CamierMV AgustaMV Agusta Reparto Corse154
981. Jordi TorresBMWAlthea BMW Racing Team149
1050. Eugene LavertyApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia135
1136. Leandro MercadoApriliaIODARacing115
1232. Lorenzo SavadoriApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia113
1340. Roman RamosKawasakiTeam Kawasaki GoEleven106
146. Stefan BradlHondaRed Bull Honda WorldSBK Team67
1588. Randy KrummenacherKawasakiKawasaki Puccetti Racing50
1635. Raffaele de RosaBMWAlthea BMW Racing Team48
1769. Nicky HaydenHondaRed Bull Honda WorldSBK Team40
1815. Alex de AngelisKawasakiPedercini Racing SC-Project32
1921. Markus ReiterbergerBMWVan Zon Remeha BMW29
2086. Ayrton BadoviniKawasakiGrillini Racing Team26
2191. Leon HaslamKawasakiKawasaki Puccetti Racing20
225. Sylvain GuintoliKawasakiKawasaki Puccetti Racing18
2337. Ondrej JezekKawasakiGrillini Racing Team18
2434. Davide GiuglianoHondaRed Bull Honda WorldSBK Team13
2513. Anthony WestKawasakiKawasaki Puccetti Racing13
2684. Riccardo RussoKawasakiPedercini Racing SC-Project13
27121. A. AndreozziYamahaGuandalini Racing11
2872. Takumi TakahashiHondaRed Bull Honda WorldSBK Team8
2927. Jake DixonKawasakiRoyal Air Force Reg. & Res.7
3045. Jake GagneHondaRed Bull Honda WorldSBK Team6
3125. Josh BrookesYamahaERMotorsport-EliteRoads.com.au4
323. Julian SimonApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia4

WorldSBK 2017: Manufacturers’ Championship Standings (24/26)

PosManufacturerPoints Scoring RidersWinsPts
CKAWASAKIREA (490) & SYKES (59)16549
2DucatiDavies (323), Melandri (146) & Fores (11)8480
3YamahaLowes (183) & van der Mark (109)292
4ApriliaLaverty (89), Mercado (52) & Savadori (52)191
5BMWTorres (147), de Rosa (23) & Reiterberger (3)173
6MV AgustaCamier (154)154
7HondaBradl (52), Hayden (32), Giugliano (13) & Takahashi (8)97
8Suzuki0

