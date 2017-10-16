Renault’s Nick Chester: “We’re still bringing updates to the R.S.17 whenever we can”

Renault Sport Formula 1 Team‘s Chassis Technical Director Nick Chester says that finding a balance for the Circuit of the Americas will be a challenge due to the various corners the track provides.

The 5.5 Kilometre circuit, which hosts the United States Grand Prix, provides a challenge for the drivers with each sector providing a different obstacle for the cars to take.

Chester says that the interesting complex of corners makes it hard to find a good balance for the car, but insist they have decent knowledge on the track and a understanding on the varying track temperature at Austin.

“It’s an exciting track with a real mixture of corners.” said Chester.

“The first sector is quite high speed except for the uphill hairpin of turn one. After that, it’s right, left, right through the S-like bends at high speed. Then you’ve got a decent back straight and sector three has some low speed sections which will be hard on the rear tyres.”

“It’s a real blend of interesting corners which means it’s hard to get a good balance all the way around. We have a fairly decent knowledge of the track and a good understanding of the varying temperatures throughout the day which again affect car balance”

With four races to go until the season’s conclusion, Renault are still bringing new upgrades to the R.S.17 with Chester saying the team will continue to bring updates when they can.

“We will have some bodywork updates to the bargeboards and diffuser, as well as updated drum flicks. We’re still bringing updates to the R.S.17 whenever we can.”

Reflecting from last time out at the Japanese Grand Prix, where both cars failed to score points for the second race in a row, Chester says there is still positives to take despite leaving the Suzuka International Racing Course empty handed.

“It’s disappointing to not bring points home but there are some strong positives from the weekend. Both cars had good starts, pace in clear air was competitive and tyre wear and degradation were well under control.”

“The strategy choice was good and we would have had a comfortable eighth place with a chance at the Force Indias without the excursion and flap pivot bracket failure.”

“These things can happen and we will be doing our best to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”