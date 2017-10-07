Sainz Jr. To Join Renault Early After Palmer Departure

Carlos Sainz Jr. will leave Scuderia Toro Rosso to join Renault Sport Formula 1 Team after the Japanese Grand Prix.

Renault have announced that Jolyon Palmer will make his last appearance with the team this weekend, following a mutual agreement from both parties to end their relationship early.

Sainz Jr. was due to join Renault next year as part of a one-year loan deal, but due to the change of circumstances, the Spaniard is allowed to be release by Toro Rosso early and join his new team.

The twenty-three year old has said his thanks to the Red Bull family for allowing him to join the French team early.

“First of all I would like to thank Toro Rosso and Red Bull for allowing me the possibility of finishing this season with Renault Sport Racing.” said Sainz Jr.

“More specifically, I really want to thank all my engineers and mechanics for their support and tremendous work throughout these years. Toro Rosso is made up of a fantastic group of people and I wish them only the best for the future.”

“On my side, I will definitely do my very best in tomorrow’s race… this would be the best possible send-off! Additionally, competing in these last four races with Renault gives me a good opportunity to get to know the team and the car earlier than expected. I am looking forward to start working with them.”

Toro Rosso Team Principal Franz Tost commented and gave praise Sainz Jr. for his effort over the three years he has been with the team.

“I would like to thank Carlos for all his efforts over almost three Formula 1 seasons. He always did his very best, demonstrating an excellent attitude and commitment to his work, which helped him and us to get some great results during that time.” said Tost.

“Therefore, on behalf of everyone at Toro Rosso, I wish him all the very best with his new team. We look forward to beating him on track!”

With departure of Sainz Jr. to Renault, Daniil Kvyat will return to his seat with the team, partnering Pierre Gasly, who will race in the United States despite being in contention for the Super Formula title in Japan.