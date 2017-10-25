Sauber Drivers Look Ahead For This Weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix

Sauber F1 Team‘s drivers Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein say they look forward to returning to the passionate fans of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

The Sauber pair endured an eventful but disappointing race at the United States Grand Prix with both drivers caught in separate incidents with Haas F1 Team‘s Kevin Magnussen. Wehrlein retired early on due a collision with the Dane on the opening lap and Ericsson touched the Haas car later on in the race when trying to pass at Turn 12.

Ahead of this weekends, both drivers are exciting to be welcome back to Mexico with an special and passionate atmosphere.

Ericsson says that he looks forward into racing in the country and will try to give it his all for the team as he continue his hunt for his first point of the season.

“We usually have lots of support from the fans there which makes the atmosphere very special.” said Ericsson.

“I look forward to being back in the car and getting the maximum out of the car in both races.”

Ahead of this weekends race, Wehrlein says he is a fan of the last sector of the track, where the drivers will enter into the Foro Sol baseball stadium to complete their laps around the 4.3 kilometre circuit.

“I like the atmosphere at the track as the fans are very passionate.” said Wehrlein. “The last sector is especially impressive, giving the feel of driving into a stadium.”

For Free Practice One this weekend, Charles Leclerc will enter in the car once again to continue his development within F1, replacing Ericsson for the session this Friday.