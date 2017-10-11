Sauber’s Frederic Vasseur: “It was a tough race for us“

Sauber F1 Team Boss Frederic Vasseur described the Japanese Grand Prix as a difficult day for the Swiss squad, after one of their drivers had an early exit from the race, and the other was way off the pace throughout.

Driver Marcus Ericsson started well, but an error on lap seven saw him run off-line and into the barriers at turn nine, ending his race there and then. Whilst team-mate Pascal Wehrlein appeared to struggle with the car all race long.

Vasseur has advised the team will be fully evaluating the reasons behind his lack of performance, but believe it may have been down to damage sustained through some early contact with another car at the start of the race. All of which meant it was a real struggle for the German, who also had to make three pit stops, further hampering his chances of making any progress through the field.

“It was a tough race for us.

“Marcus had a decent pace at the beginning, but he then went wide in turn eight and hit the wall in turn nine.

“As for Pascal, there seemed to be contact with another car on the first lap, so we need to further analyse to what extent his car was damaged.”

After what was a disappointing weekend for the Hinwil based team, they will now turn their attentions to the four remaining rounds of the season, with the US Grand Prix first up.

“Now we have to focus on the upcoming races in the Americas.”