Sebastian Vettel: “Of Course Now The Championship is More Difficult”

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel failed to finish the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka International Racing Course due to an issue with a spark plug and admits his title aspirations are now more difficult.

The German four-time world champion only lasted four laps in the race when NGK spark plugs failed and once again loses out of vital points in the championship, as title rival Lewis Hamilton took victory.

Hamilton can now clinch his fourth world championship at the United States Grand Prix if the British driver wins the race and Vettel comes fifth or lower.

Vettel says at the beginning of the race, he already a loss of power and tried to resolve the issue whilst in the race.

“I don’t know if this situation has much to do with reliability. But we didn’t finish the race, so there is a problem.” said Vettel.

“I think it was a small issue causing a big one. We didn’t have power already at the start and we tried to reset everything getting the power back, but something didn’t work. “

Vettel’s chance of clinching the title is now more difficult, with the German now fifty-nine points behind first place, he admits that now is a challenge but says Ferrari aim to comeback in the next four races.

“Of course now the Championship is more difficult and not finishing the race doesn’t help. I also said to the guys to get back home and have some rest because it’s been a tough week with a lot of changes.”

“Then we’ll come back with a better package to do well for the last four races and then we’ll see. Overall, I believe the team is in a good way.”

“We are improving race by race and there are positive aspects too. But, of course, today you can’t look too much at positive things.”