Sergio Perez: “Racing At Home Means A Lot For Me”

Sergio Perez says he is fortunate enough to get to race in front of his home crowd this weekend. The Sahara Force India driver will be on home soil ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix and expects a busy weekend for himself and the team.

Ahead of his home Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Perez says that racing on home turf means so much to him.

“Racing at home means a lot for me.” said Perez. “It’s always a busy week, both for me and the team, but being at home makes all the hard work we put in for our fans and our partners worthwhile.”

“It’s definitely the most enjoyable weekend of the year for me. It’s a great race for everyone involved in Formula One. There’s so much passion and the whole week is a big celebration. Everyone in Mexico City is looking forward to the race.”

With the 4.3 kilometre circuit home to two long straights and fast complex of corners, one unique aspect of the track is the altitude. The track is 2250 metres above sea level, meaning air density is quite low. Perez explains despite high wing levels, teams are still expected to reach very high speeds down the straights.

“The track is quite fun to drive and being on those long straights is special. Because of the altitude, even though you’re running high wings, you still achieve very high speeds and it’s really hard to stop the car under braking – in that sense it feels like a bit like Monza.”

For this weekend, The Mexican will wear a special helmet dedicating to those who are affected by the recent Mexican earthquakes. Last month, Perez donated £125,000 to victims in Mexico City.

Perez says that the support from the Mexican people inspires him to give a special result in front of them this weekend.

“I am lucky I get to race in my country in front of my fans. Their support means so much to me and it’s inspiring to see fans waving the Mexican flag in every grandstand. I really want to give them a special result to celebrate.”