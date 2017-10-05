Stoffel Vandoorne: “I hope we can keep pushing forward.”

McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team driver, Stoffel Vandoorne is looking to build on two positive race weekends at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

The Belgian has finished seventh in the last two races in Malaysia and Singapore, helping him to move ahead of team-mate, Fernando Alonso in the Driver’s Championship.

Vandoorne knows that achieving such a good result will be a challenge at the Suzuka International Racing Circuit, but believes that he has the advantage of knowing the circuit well, having won there last year in Super Formula.

“It’s a much tougher circuit for our car than Sepang, and requires a lot more outright power,” Vandoorne commented.

“The advantage is that I won’t be coming to this circuit fresh this weekend, as I’ve tested and raced at Suzuka a few times before – the last time I was there I won in Super Formula. I’m working very hard with my engineers and we’ll be putting in the same level of preparation for this race, so I hope we can keep pushing forward and have another strong weekend.”

Vandoorne, like many of the other drivers, enjoys the Japanese Grand Prix, for the culture of the country as well as the circuit. He spent a lot of time in the country in 2016 competing in the Super Formula championship as a stand-in year between his dominant GP2 championship win and replacing Jenson Button in Formula One this year.

"After two really positive races, I'm really looking forward to heading back to Japan. It's one of my favourite countries and I always enjoy spending time there.

The culture, food and people make it really special, and for a long time, I’ve been looking forward to experiencing the Suzuka circuit in a Formula 1 car for the first time.

For me, Singapore and Malaysia were a real boost, and we were really able to get on top of every session and maximise what we had available in our package.

We know there has been potential all season, but for one reason or another we weren’t able to show it – so having two strong results back-to-back has been really encouraging and I’m keen to see how we will do in Japan.”