Stroll looking forward to sampling race action at COTA

William Martini Racing’s rookie Lance Stroll is excited at the prospect of racing in America as the FIA Formula 1 World Championship heads to Circuit of The Americas in Austin,Texas this weekend.

“I am really looking forward to going to Austin and also spending a bit of time in America.” said Stroll.

“From what I have seen, racing in the States, and particularly in Texas, is a lot of fun and then you have the barbeques and cowboy boots that they are famous for.”

Although he hasn’t raced at the circuit the Canadian does have experience of the track after completing a private test after the Canadian Grand Prix in a 2014-spec Williams.

“The track itself has a great flow to it. There is the first sector with the esses and the elevation going up into Turn One is quite impressive. I think driving a lap there should be a lot of fun.