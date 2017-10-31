Toro Rosso’s Franz Tost: “We had Power Unit failures every day”

Franz Tost praised the way both Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly adapted to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez despite an extremely troublesome and problematic Mexican Grand Prix weekend for Scuderia Toro Rosso.

Power unit failures affected both drivers, with Gasly only completing twelve laps across free practice and Qualifying, and he did himself credit by finishing the race thirteenth having started at the very back of the field.

Hartley had made it through to Q2 for the first time on Saturday but further engine penalties on his STR12 meant he started seventeenth on Sunday, but the New Zealander saw his race ended after just thirty laps when his engine failed for a second consecutive afternoon.

After congratulating former Toro Rosso star Max Verstappen on his third career win on Sunday, Team Principal Tost said he was hoping the team’s Brazilian Grand Prix weekend will be an easier one for everyone.

“First of all, I’d like to congratulate Max and Red Bull for this fantastic victory here in Mexico,” said Tost. “Regarding our weekend, it’s been a difficult one for us, as we didn’t have any trouble-free practice sessions.

“We had Power Unit failures every day and therefore we couldn’t prepare the cars in a proper way. With all the penalties, we had to start from the back of the grid and from there it’s very difficult to overtake and score points.

“Nevertheless, I must say that both Brendon and Pierre have done a good job – we have to take into consideration that they are new to the team and they were not able to complete as many laps as we had planned at the start of the weekend…They definitely made the best out of this situation!

“Regarding Brendon’s retirement, we spotted a very high oil consumption and, actually, some oil went into the exhaust, causing its failure. Let’s now think of the next round in Brazil, where we hope to have an easier weekend.”