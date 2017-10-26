Vijay Mallay: “We Have More Updates Coming For The VJM10”

Sahara Force India F1 Team Principal Vijay Mallya expects the team to continue gaining extra performance at the final stages of the season, with more upgrades expected on the VJM10 this weekend.

Both Force India drivers of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon secured another double points finish last time out at the United States Grand Prix, with Ocon finishing an impressive sixth place and breaking Max Chilton‘s record for most consecutive race finishes since their debut.

With the team sitting comfortably in fourth place in the constructors standings, Mallay says the team this season is continuing pushing strength by strength as they head into the final three races.

“Our season continues to go from strength to strength with another double points finish in the United States last week.” said Mallya.

“We’ve had the fourth quickest car for the last three events and picked up significant points with both cars. It means we’ve edged even closer to securing fourth place in the championship with an opportunity to mathematically secure this result in Mexico this week.”

This weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix is a special race for the team being Perez’s home race, with thousands of supporters expected at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to cheer him on.

Mallya says the extra support for this weekend from the Mexican crowd and guests will give the team extra motivation.

“The Mexican Grand Prix is always a hugely important weekend for everybody in the team, but especially for Sergio. We receive huge support from the fans and with so many guests and partners joining us at the track we have extra motivation of put on a strong show.”

The Silverstone based team continue to push in the development of the VJM10 with more upgrades expected to arrive for this weekend’s race as the team look to mathematically sure fourth in the standings.

“We have more updates coming for the VJM10 as we continue to push hard with development late into the season, which should give us an extra performance step this weekend.”