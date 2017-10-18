Watkins Glen Drops off 2018 Calendar as Portland Returns

Portland International Raceway will make a welcome return to the Verizon IndyCar Series schedule in 2018, but Watkins Glen International drops off the schedule once more after a two-year run.

The last time Portland hosted top-level American single-seater racing was back in 2007 when the Champ Car World Series went to the Pacific Northwest venue, and IndyCar will visit there on Labor Day weekend at the beginning of September.

The season again starts around the Streets of St Petersburg on 11 March, before the first oval of the season at the Phoenix International Raceway, which reverts to its desired slot on the first weekend of April.

The race around the Streets of Long Beach will follow the following weekend, with Barber Motorsports Park making it a trio of races on consecutive weekends on 22 April.

The road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will play host to round five of the season on 12 May before the highlight of the season, the Indianapolis 500, concludes the Month of May, the 102nd running of the legendary race coming on 27 May.

The Dual in Detroit takes place on the first weekend of June, with race one on Saturday 2 June ahead of race two the following day, with Texas Motor Speedway the host of round nine for the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 the following Saturday night.

Another of IndyCar’s legendary venues, Road America, will host round ten on 24 June, before visits to the Iowa Speedway, Exhibition Place in Toronto, Canada, and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in July.

Pocono Raceway and Gateway Motorsports Park will host oval races in August, before the season concludes with the race at Portland on 2 September and the finale at Sonoma Raceway on 16 September.

“The strength and consistency of the Verizon IndyCar Series’ 2018 schedule is something all of us should be proud of,” said Mark Miles, CEO of Hulman & Company.

“We’re also looking forward to continuing the upward trend of the series through the introduction of the universal aero kits, which testing has shown to be an exciting product.

“IndyCar couldn’t be more excited to again race in front of one of our strongest fan bases. Portland International Raceway has produced thrilling road racing throughout Indy car history – the 1997 finish still stands as the record for the closest finish on a road or street course – and the timing of our return couldn’t be better given the bold new look our cars will have in 2018. We expect this will be a show fans won’t want to miss.”