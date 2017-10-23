We will fight to the very last corner – Ferrari’s Maurizio Arrivabene

Despite missing out on victory, Scuderia Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene saw the positives from the 2017 United States Grand Prix, with his two cars taking second and third places on the podium.

“Today’s race was closely fought from the start to the final lap.” said Arrivabene. “Sebastian [Vettel] made a great start to go into the lead and Kimi [Raikkonen] kept the race alive, with both men pulling off several passing moves.”

In the opening stages of the race it was looking like Sebastian Vettel had the upper hand; as the field approached the first corner Lewis Hamilton tried to squeeze Vettel out, but the German held his nerve, sealing the pass as they headed through the corner.

Unfortunately for the four-time champion it wasn’t to be his day as Hamilton fought back to pass him after just six laps, from that point on the Ferrari’s were left to chase the ultra fast Mercedes.

“The team, both here at the track and back in Maranello, did a good job in coming back from the difficulties encountered in free practice on Friday.” added Arrivabene.

“The most important thing is that we never gave up and getting both cars to the podium, even if it was not the ideal result, was achieved by fighting right to the end.

“We did that thanks to a car that, yet again proved to be competitive. Just as we did today, we will continue to fight to the very last corner of the final race.”