2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB calendar and prizes confirmed

The 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB calendar and rule changes have been announced, with the main change ushering in the second-generation Porsche ‘Type 991’ 911 GT3 Cup car.

Features a new 4.0-litre direct injection flat-six engine producing 485 hp, the new-generation cup car has been in action in the Porsche Mobil1 Supercup, GT3 Cup Challenge Canada, GT3 Cup Challenge USA and the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland already, producing some fantastic racing along the way.

In addition to the new engine there are further enhancements to aerodynamics and safety while reducing operating costs. For those interested in taking part in the series, the car is priced at £136,100 + VAT including delivery and a comprehensive spares package.

In a change to qualifying, the second race of the weekend will be decided by the result of the first race plus the addition of a number selected at random deciding whether the first four, five, or six drivers on the grid will have their positions reversed on the grid. All other competitors will start from the position they finished in the first race, with both races featuring a standing start.

There is also a new points structure across the three categories of the championship – Pro, Pro-Am and Am.

Pro class drivers will be awarded as follows:

Position Race 1 Race 2 1 12 Points 10 Points 2 10 Points 8 Points 3 8 Points 6 Points 4 6 Points 5 Points 5 4 Points 4 Points 6 3 Points 3 Points 7 2 Points 2 Points 8 1 Point 1 Point

Pro-Am and Am drivers will be scored on the same structure as the Pro class race 2 while all drivers that set the fastest lap in their respective classes during qualifying at each race weekend will be awarded an extra two championship points

Elsewhere the is an extra Porsche supported test during the season, bringing this to five session, which are included in the entry fee.

2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB calendar

Brands Hatch (Indy) – 6-8 April

Donington Park – 26-29 April

Monza – 11-13 May

Oulton Park (Island) – 8-10 June

Snetterton (300) – 27-29 July

Knockhill – 24-26 August

Silverstone (National) – 14-16 September

Brands Hatch (Grand Prix) – 28-30 September

All rounds with the exception of Monza, which is part of the European Le Mans Series weekend, will be supporting the British Touring Car Championship as part of the TOCA package.

Prizes for the new season include an overall prize of £40,000, plus £35,000 to the winner of the Rookie class, these two prizes are two of UK motor sports largest prizes available. Winners of the Pro, Pro-Am and Am categories also get use of a Porsche for a year while the Team champions get receive a Porsche Cayenne for twelve months.