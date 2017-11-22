Abu Dhabi Should Suit All Round Performance Cars – Paddy Lowe

Williams Martini Racing‘s Chief Technical Officer Paddy Lowe says the layout of the Yas Marina Circuit should reward all-round car performance for this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Oxford based team have secured fifth place in the constructors standings last time out at the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Felipe Massa holding off Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez to secure seventh place in the race.

This weekend will mark the final race of Massa’s Formula 1 career as he sets for retirement, whilst Lance Stroll will finish his first ever Formula 1 season.

Lowe says they aim to end the season on a high note for both drivers.

“This is Felipe’s final race with us, and his final in Formula One, so part of our focus will be on making sure he ends his Formula One career on a good note” said Lowe.

“It is also the final race of Lance’s rookie season so we want to support him in his ambition to end on a high before heading into the winter break.”

With the season finale taking place on Yas Island, within the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina provides a party atmosphere and glamour for the fans in attendance.

Lowe says that the spectacular setting of the twilight race gives a magical feeling for the race.

“Abu Dhabi is the final race to end a long season for all the teams and drivers. It is a fantastic destination for a Formula One race with a certain glamour and party atmosphere for the spectators and fans to enjoy.” Lowe continued.

“The Yas Marina itself is spectacular with both qualifying and the race happening at twilight which gives it an extra magical feel as we take to the track.”

The Yas Marina Circuit has a total of twenty one corners, the second most of any track on the calendar behind the Marina Bay Street Circuit. With two long straights with DRS and multiple chicanes for the drivers to tackle, Lowe believes the track should reward an all-round performance car to tackle the fifty five laps to offer for the final race of the season.

“The circuit rewards all-round car performance with a full range of cornering speeds and two long straights.”