Boschung and Campos Racing Split ahead of F2 Finale

Ralph Boschung will not compete in the season finale of the FIA Formula 2 Championship in Abu Dhabi after leaving Campos Racing.

The Swiss driver only scored points in three races during the season, with a best result of seventh coming at the Red Bull Ring, but the twenty-year-old did start on reverse grid pole in Azerbaijan only to fade to eighth in the race.

Boschung has thanked the team for giving him the opportunity to race in the inaugural Formula 2 season, and despite the difficult year, he credits them for helping him develop as a driver.

“My time with Campos Racing has helped me develop a lot as a driver, and also as a person,” said Boschung. “It was my debut season in the ultra-competitive FIA Formula 2 Championship, so I was expecting a strong challenge.

“Still, I’ve had some great moments and would like to thank Adrián Campos and his team for their efforts this season. I wish them the best of luck.”

Adrián Campos said he would not have any problems working with Boschung again in the future, feeling the Swiss driver has the potential to enjoy a fruitful and successful career in motorsport.

“Ralph delivered strong performances considering it was his maiden season in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, Formula 1’s main feeder series,” said Campos.

“I’m looking forward to working with him in the future, as I’m sure he has a brilliant motorsport career ahead of him.”

Campos Racing have yet to name who will replace Boschung, with the finale in Abu Dhabi coming up on the final weekend of November.