Carlin ‘Fortunate’ and ‘Proud’ to take Norris into Formula 2 in 2018

After continuing their partnership with Lando Norris into the 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship, the Carlin team is looking to continue their winning alliance with the Briton that has already see them win the BRDC British Formula 3 and FIA European Formula 3 Championships together.

Racing Director Trevor Carlin admits his team has been fortunate to have been a major part of Norris’ career to date, and he feels Formula 2 is the next step on the ladder to the top for the teenager, who will race alongside Sergio Sette Câmara in 2018.

“We’re extremely pleased and proud to take Lando onto this next level of his career,” said Carlin. “We’ve been fortunate enough to work with him since his first steps in single seaters and in every season of his career so far.

“It’s a pairing that works and I think team and driver push each other to be better with every session and every race.

“In no way do we underestimate the challenge of a new car and level of competition in the FIA Formula 2 field but having claimed F4 and F3 titles together, continuing that level of championship winning success in F2 is obviously the aim.”

Norris will combine his Carlin duties with the reserve driver role with the McLaren F1 Team next season, and the Racing Director of McLaren, Eric Boullier, said moving into F2 was a logical move for the ‘formidable’ Briton.

“Lando is a formidable competitor,” said Boullier. “He is a fast, consistent and intelligent racer who is developing all the time.

“His move to F2 is the logical next step in his career progression and complements his role as McLaren’s test and reserve driver in 2018.”