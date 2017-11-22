Felipe Massa Aims To End Formula 1 Career on A High Note

Williams Martini Racing‘s Felipe Massa aims to finish his Formula 1 career on a high as this weekend’s season finale at Abu Dhabi.

The Brazilian has confirmed he will retire from the sport last time out at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where he managed to hold off both Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez to complete an emotional seventh place on his last ever race on home soil.

Ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Massa says the weekend will be an emotional as he competes his last race in the sport, aiming to end it on a high note with the Williams team.

“For me, it will be quite an emotional weekend as it will be my final race with Williams as well as my final race in Formula One.” said Massa.

“I am looking forward to it and plan to enjoy every moment, to finish my Formula One career on a high note!”

The Yas Marina Circuit, located on Yas Island on the outskirts of the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, is known for it’s party atmosphere as it hosts the conclusion of the F1 World Championship.

The 3.4 mile circuit passes through the Yas Viceroy Hotel, a harbour and the Ferrari World theme park, home to the fastest roller coaster in the world, The Formula Rossa. Massa says that Abu Dhabi is a location he loves to visit and says the facilities are one of the best in the world.

“Abu Dhabi is always a nice race and a place I always like to visit. The people go crazy for Formula One as well, so I hope to see the track completely full!”

“There are so many parties and boats around the track, and so many people enjoying themselves and getting excited for the race”

“The track infrastructure is one of the best in the world too.”