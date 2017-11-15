FIA and Formula 1 to discuss Security at next World Motor Sport Council Meeting

The FIA will discuss event security at the next World Motor Sport Council meeting next month, following multiple security incidents that occurred at last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

The governing body has requested that reports from the commercial rights holder of Formula 1 concerning the incidents and reports to be presented to the members of the world motor sport council meeting on December 6th.

Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team, Sauber F1 Team and Pirelli Motorsport were involved in incidents outside of the circuit last weekend, with the Italian tyre supplier having to cancel a tyre test with McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team on Tuesday due to safety concerns.

In a statement on the Official Formula 1 website, the FIA aim to discuss ways for consistent security measures to be placed at future Formula 1 events.

“In the continued spirit of positive collaboration with Formula 1, the Council will then discuss the ways in which a more consistent and effective security procedure can be applied at all events of the FIA Formula One World Championship.”

“The findings will also be shared with other FIA championship organisers to maximise the positive impact this can have across all motor sport.”

Within the statement it continues saying the FIA will aim to work closely with F1 in an effort to make it an safe environment for everyone.

“Security is a cooperative effort, and the FIA will seek to work closely with Formula 1 and all its stakeholders to maintain a safe environment for everyone working at or visiting Formula 1 events.”