Kay to host Channel 5 Formula E coverage

Channel 5 have announced Vernon Kay as the new presenter of their Formula E coverage.

Kay currently presents a variety of entertainment shows, including All Star Family Fortunes, although he has previously covered sports programmes including Channel 4’s coverage of the NFL up until 2015.

Speaking about his new role, Kay said “With its unique access, Formula E remains an incredible spectacle within the world of motor sport.

“I can’t wait to get track-side and present all the electric action, right from the heart of these amazing cities.”

In another change Channel 5 will also have representation at each of the rounds of this year’s championship, with a dedicated crew travelling to every race.

It will make a marked change from last season when Andy Jaye presented the coverage from a UK studio.

Media & Business Development Director at Channel 5, Ali Russell, said that the change would bring fans closer to the action.

“It is great news that Channel 5 is increasing their presence within the championship and bringing a dedicated crew on-site to all races.

“With Vernon Kay – a familiar face to fans across the UK – heading up the team presenting Formula E on Channel 5, we are excited to bring fans closer to the action than ever before with even more in-depth coverage,”

This will be Channel 5’s second year of covering the series having stepped in as a last minute replacement last year when ITV announced they would no longer be broadcasting it.