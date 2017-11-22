Legends racer Power gets BTCC taste with HMS

Legends Cars vice champion Ben Power impressed in his British Touring Car Championship testing debut with HMS Racing at Silverstone.

Power won the opportunity after topping a special points table in the Legend Cars championship. The separate competition awarded points based on factors such as performance, presentation, and sportsmanship.

After a series of passenger laps with HMS’ Rob Austin, Power got behind the wheel of the Toyota Avensis in wet conditions.

“It was an awesome day and experience,” said Power. “The passenger lap alone with Rob were great fun and really enjoyable but when I actually got to drive the Toyota myself it was incredible.

“I’ve done a bit of Rallycross before in front-wheel drive, so I tried to remember that and the team gave me a good sets of wets which offered a lot of grip.

“It’s a fantastic car to drive. I can see now why touring cars are so popular with the drivers and it’s very fast too. It was a busy track, and obviously challenging conditions, but I’m very happy with the job I did and I want to again say a massive thank you to Simon [Belcher], Rob, and all the guys at HMS Racing and, of course, Phil Cooper from Legends Cars – it’s been an amazing opportunity.”

Team boss Belcher, who also completed about 10 laps in the Toyota, was impressed with Power’s testing debut.

“Unfortunatly, the weather meant the conditions were very tricky but the car came back in one piece and everyone thoroughly enjoyed the day,” he said.

“Ben really did do a good job. He had a lot of fun out there and handled the car impressively with no problems at all.”

The test was the final time HMS’ Toyota will be driven, as the team switches to the Alfa Romeo Giulietta for the 2018 season.