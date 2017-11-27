Lewis Hamilton Admits Yas Marina “Harder Tracks To Overtake”

Lewis Hamilon says that the Yas Marina Circuit was one of the hardest places to overtake during this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The newly crowned champion ended the season with a second place, with team-mate Valtteri Bottas winning ending Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team‘s season with a One-two.

Hamilton said that he did all he could to try and pass Bottas for the win, but admit the Finn was flawless in the race.

“A great race, a great battle at the end of the season. I did the best I could, but Valtteri did a great job – very clean and no mistakes.” said Hamilton.

The Brit admits however, that the Yas Marina Circuit was proven hard to pass drivers over the course of the race.

“This is one of the harder tracks to overtake; you need to be 1.4 seconds faster than the car in front to overtake. I had a lot of pace in the second stint, but as soon as I got into that window of about 1.2 seconds, I was done. But it was neat that you could push all the way on the tyre, it didn’t seem to drop off that much.”

Having battled with Bottas throughout the race, Hamilton says that the win at the end of the season should give him a boost going into the winter period.

“It’s really great for Valtteri to have this win, this is a real boost for him to go into the winter with.”

“Now I’m looking forward to some time to sit down with my family and just reminisce about the whole year.”

Mercedes conclude their 2017 campaign with both drivers and constructors titles sealed for a fourth year in a row, with Hamilton saying he is thankful for the hard work and dedication by the Brackley based team to help him and Bottas win both championships.

“It’s been such a strong year, the team have been phenomenal all year long. I’m so grateful for everyone’s hard work back at the factory and for all the support from Mercedes.”