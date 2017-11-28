Lewis Hamilton Impressed With New Hypersoft Tyre at Abu Dhabi Test

Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team‘s Lewis Hamilton says the new Pirelli Hypersoft tyre is the best tyre they have produced, after having it’s first try out at the Post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix test.

The newly crowned champion set the third fastest time of the day with a 1:38.551 and completed a total of 136 laps. Hamilton was less than a second behind the fastest time of the day set by Scuderia Ferrari‘s Kimi Raikkonen.

Pirelli introduced their new tyre range for the 2018 season, with the Hypersoft tyre grabbing the attention of Hamilton, saying that the new compound is one of the Italian manufacturers’ best tyre compound they’ve ever made since their return to the sport.

“We’ve got a good early understanding of these 2018 Pirelli tyres. On early impression, the new HyperSoft is the best tyre that Pirelli have produced since returning to F1.” said Hamilton.

“I found that the other compounds are still a bit too hard for my liking but we’re moving in the right direction.”

The four time world champion got to enter the Mercedes AMG W08 EQ Power+ for one last time before heading off in the winter break, in preparation for next year. The Brit also said that he isn’t a fan of testing but today’s running was a positive end of the 2017 season.

“I’m not really the biggest fan of testing, but it’s been a positive first day of running with these new tyres. We managed to complete plenty of laps and collected lots of data and feedback to ensure we head in the right direction over the winter.”

“It’s a nice way to wrap up the season, with one last day in the W08. I’m definitely ready to take a break now, though!”