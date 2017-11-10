MotoGP

Lorenzo Leads for Ducati in Valencia

Jorge Lorenzo - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Jorge Lorenzo topped the timesheets on Friday afternoon as Ducati struck the first blow on a championship-deciding weekend at Valencia. The Spaniard edged out Dani Pedrosa with team-mate Andrea Dovizioso third fastest while series leader Marc Marquez ended his afternoon with an incredible 26th crash of the season.

After watching Andrea Iannone set the pace for Suzuki in FP1, the Hondas began to take control early in the afternoon session with Pedrosa, the most successful current rider around Valencia, clocking a 1:31.346 while conducting race preparation. Marquez would edge ahead at the half-hour mark, but the times would tumble in the latter stages when new soft tyres were fitted.

Lorenzo came alive with the new rubber and broke straight into the 1:30s, setting consecutive laps to ensure he would top the session overall with Pedrosa also making a late improvement, closing to within a tenth of a second. Dovizioso also used new softs to grab third despite a quiet session with Iannone finishing fourth overall by virtue of his morning time, the Italian another to crash late on.

With the factory Yamahas struggling yet again, Johann Zarco was the fastest YZR-M1 rider in fifth with Marquez slipping to sixth after his tumble at turn two. Jack Miller was seventh after setting identical times in each practice session while Cal Crutchlow, Michele Pirro and Pol Espargaro rounded out the top ten.

 

2017 Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana: Free Practice

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
199. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:30.640FP2
226. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:30.762FP2
34. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:30.949FP2
429. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:31.045FP1
55. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:31.054FP2
693. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:31.243FP2
743. Jack MillerHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:31.357FP1
835. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda1:31.383FP2
951. Michele PirroDucatiDucati Team1:31.413FP2
1044. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:31.438FP1
1146. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:31.488FP2
1225. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:31.624FP2
1341. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:31.698FP2
1445. Scott ReddingDucatiOCTO Pramac Racing1:31.733FP2
1517. Karel AbrahamDucatiPull&Bear Aspar Team1:31.858FP2
1642. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:31.876FP2
1736. Mika KallioKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:31.879FP1
188. Hector BarberaDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:31.926FP2
1953. Tito RabatHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:31.958FP2
209. Danilo PetrucciDucatiOCTO Pramac Racing1:32.029FP1
2119. Alvaro BautistaDucatiPull&Bear Aspar Team1:32.076FP2
2276. Loris BazDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:32.151FP2
2338. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:32.457FP2
2422. Sam LowesApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:32.587FP2
2560. Michael van der MarkYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:33.101FP2

Related Posts