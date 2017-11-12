Norris to make Formula 2 Debut in Abu Dhabi with Campos Racing

Lando Norris will end his remarkable 2017 season by making his FIA Formula 2 Championship debut in Abu Dhabi as he replaces Ralph Boschung at Campos Racing.

The winner of the 2017 FIA European Formula 3 Championship, who looks set for a full-time move to Formula 2 in 2018 and will compete in next weekend’s Macau Grand Prix with Carlin Motorsport, will link up with Adrian Campos’ Spanish team for the round at the Yas Marina Circuit to gain some experience of how the championship works, and particularly how to get the most out of his Pirelli tyres.

Before he heads to Macau, Norris will contact the latest Pirelli tyre test with the McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team, but for the Briton, the F2 move is a bonus adventure as he analyses his next move of his career.

“Having won the FIA Formula 3 European Championship at my first attempt this year, I will either step up to Formula 2 or Super Formula in 2018 towards my goal of one day racing in Formula 1,” said Norris.

“To get the opportunity to contest the last two races of this year’s F2 season is therefore a bonus whichever category I ultimately chose. It’ll be the first time I’ve ever competed in a race that includes a compulsory pit stop and so this will also be a new experience for me.”

The tyre test means he will be delayed heading to Macau, but after experiencing the legendary street race twelve months ago, he will be looking to sign off his Formula 3 career with a strong result.

“I’ll be signing off from F3 this weekend and having won the Euro F3 title at my first attempt this year, it would be great to go back to Macau and win – it would be an awesome end to what’s already been an amazing year,” said Norris.

“But it’ll be tough as in addition to the high-class field and the nature of the uncompromising track, I’m missing practice which isn’t ideal but Macau is a race I really want to go back and do with the Carlin guys – even with that disadvantage.”