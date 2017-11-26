Norris to Return to F1 Tyre Testing Duties with McLaren in Abu Dhabi

Lando Norris will return to testing duties with the McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team in the post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix test next week, as he completes the Pirelli tyre test that was previously cancelled due to security concerns after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The 2017 FIA European Formula 3 Champion and Macau Grand Prix runner-up, who made his FIA Formula 2 Championship debut with Campos Racing at the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend, will have his second run for McLaren, having previously tested the MCL32 during the post-Hungarian Grand Prix test ahead of the summer break.

Norris is happy that he managed to get to know the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of the test, and is looking forward to getting another run in Formula 1 machinery on Wednesday.

“I’m massively looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the McLaren again – especially after the disappointment of not getting a run in Brazil,” said Norris.

“I completed 54 laps of the Abu Dhabi track in F2 over the past three days so at least I’m not going into the [F1] test completely ‘blind’.

“It’ll be good experience again after my run in Hungary in the summer.”