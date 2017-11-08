PCCGB Junior Scholarship 2018/19 shootout: Introducing the finalists – Dean MacDonald

In just a few days time we will know who will be the 2018/2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Junior Scholar, before then we will taking a closer look at the five finalists, starting with Dean MacDonald.

At the age of 16, MacDonald is the youngest of the five drivers who have fought it out for the scholarship, this doesn’t mean however that the ‘Pint Scot’ is an inexperienced racer.

Having started out karting at the age of three, he has thirteen years of racing under his belt already, including multiple karting titles and a year of competition in British GT, where this season he has competed for Black Bull Garage 59 in the McLaren 570S GT4 with Akhil Rabindra as part of the McLaren GT Driver Academy.

Speaking during the shootout, the young Scot gave his opinion on winning the scholarship and what it would mean to him, “I’m hoping that my chances of winning are quite high.” said MacDonald. “Getting in to the final five is big in itself to me, it’s a massive achievement to myself just to be able to get this far.”

The 16-year-old continued, “They’ve [Porsche] got a massive reputation, a very good one as well! Obviously the Le Mans winning success, nineteen victories – the most winning manufacturer; So that’s big! Just to be part of that would be an honour in itself.”

Looking back over his motor sport career so far MacDonald comments, “It started when I was three, putting in the work for thirteen years, it would all just be worth it. Giving back to my dad, my family, my mom the whole family really just all the support they gave me, just nice to give something back.

“It would be a massive step for my career in a positive way and just to progress with Porsche and learn from them, but I struggle to sum that up actually, I’m a bit lost for words if I was to win it, I’m a bit lost for words just getting to the final five, so when I hear that news I was happy.”

The winner of the Scholarship will be announced this Saturday (11 November) at the annual Porsche GB Awards ceremony, TCF will bring you the result as soon is it is made public.