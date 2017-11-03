Perez Wants Force India Team Orders Scrapped

Sahara Force India F1 Team’s Sergio Perez believes that the team should let him and Esteban Ocon race each other again before the end of the season.

The pair have had a number of collisions over the course of the year. But the Belgian Grand Prix saw the last straw as both drivers made contact with each other, costing the team vital points. The team since then have placed team-orders to ensure no repeat of the incident happens.

The Silverstone based team secured fourth place in the Constructors last time out at the Mexican Grand Prix, and said that once they’ve claimed the place, the situation would be reviewed.

But speaking to Motorsport.com, Perez says he thinks it’s important for the team to give their racing freedom back for Brazil and Abu Dhabi and show they can be trusted to race one another.

“They have told us that they have let us race once we secure the fourth place.” Said Perez

“And I think it is important for Esteban and myself to show good trust, and that we can do good races between us.”

Force India’s COO Otmar Szafnauer said a decision will take place before the Brazilian Grand Prix and says that finishing fourth is not a sole reason to let their drivers battle each other.

“That we have got to discuss internally,” he said. “We’ve got a couple of weeks to decide. You know it’s better for the fans if they are allowed to race, but at the same time car parts aren’t cheap.”

“You crash into each other and maybe have to buy some more for the last race. You have a test after in Abu Dhabi. So all those considerations have to come in to play as well.”