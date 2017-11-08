Pirelli expecting Interlagos lap records to fall

Pirelli Motorsport‘s Head of Car Racing, Mario Isola says that the Italian tyre manufacturer is expected to see the fastest laps ever around the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace for this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Pirelli have opted to bring a softer tyre selection for Brazil, similar to the last round in Mexico, with the medium, soft and supersoft tyres all available for use this weekend.

The supersoft tyre brought in for the Grand Prix this weekend will be the first time the compound will be used in Brazil since the sole tyre manufacturer entered the sport in 2011.

The track is one of the shortest circuits of the calendar excluding Monaco, but provides intense laps for the tyres to cope during the seventy one lap race.

The layout of the 2.6 mile circuit has constant elevation changes and high speed corners, meaning tyre will have to work extra hard throughout the lap, with the right rear tyre doing most of the work due to the anti-clockwise layout of the track.

Isola says that with the softer compounds for Interlagos, they expect to see plenty of overtaking and pits stops over the course of the race weekend.

“As we saw at the last round in Mexico as well, for Brazil we are again bringing a softer tyre nomination than last year – when the hard was selected – so this is likely to lead to some of the fastest-ever laps of Interlagos this weekend.” he said.

“With a short lap, plus plenty of pit stops and overtaking, as well as a passionate Brazilian crowd and the potential for extremes of weather, this is normally a frenetic race where the strategic timing of stops is very important to try and minimise the effects of traffic.”

With the tyre allocations available, no driver has selected to bring no more than one set of the medium compound tyres. The hardest compound of the weekend will make it’s last appearance of the season in Brazil.

Isola says that with only one selection of the hardest tyre available, teams will be focused on an more softer tyre usage for the weekend.

“While we’ve gone a step softer this year, no driver has selected more than one set of the mediums, which means that the weekend will be centred around the soft and supersoft compounds.”