Rebellion Holds Slender LMP2 Title Lead

The Vaillante Rebellion team will come into the final round of the FIA WEC season, this weekend’s Bapco 6 Hours of Bahrain, as leader of the FIA WEC LMP2 category after a remarkable comeback.

With three victories in the last four races, the #31 Vaillante Rebellion crew of Bruno Senna and Julien Canal, have managed to overhaul season long leaders the #38 Jota Sport Jackie Chan DC Racing of Ho-Pin Tung, Oliver Jarvis and Thomas Laurent, at the previous round in Shanghai.

The squad will also have Nicolas Prost back in order to support their title bid, which is firmly on track after being outpaced by Jota Sport at the of the season.

If Rebellion were to secure the LMP2 World Title, then it would be the sixth world success in 6 years for the Swiss team, having the LMP1 Private World Championship from 2012 to 2016.

For Jota Sport, the second half of the season has seen their fortunes turned.

After very nearly winning Le Mans , they had established a healthy lead in the championship, only to see it ebb away with two problem filled rounds in the Americas.

At Shanghai, Tung was twice taken out and could only finish fourth, losing the title lead in the process.

Yet Rebellion’s drivers know that, despite their recent form, they are in for a tough fight.

We made an exceptional comeback in the Championship on the last 4 races but now it’s the Money Time,” Prost said.

“Jackie Chan DC Racing #38 is very competitive and we will have to fight for the victory, but we are prepared and motivated to do it.”

Team-mate Senna felt that “arriving at the final round of the championship in Bahrain with 4 points advantage is definitely better than what we could have expected.”

“But the fight is far from over and we need to continue doing a perfect job to be able to take the title home,” he warned.

