Rebellion take LMP2 victory in China, Senna & Canal move in to Championship Lead

The #31 Vaillante Rebellion secured victory in the 6 Hours of Shanghai on Sunday in the hands of Bruno Senna, Julien Canal and Nico Prost to put them into pole position in the LMP2 championship standings.

Senna and Canal now hold a four-point advantage in the LMP2 Championship over the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing trio of Ho-Pin Tung, Thomas Laurent and Oliver Jarvis heading into the 6 Hours of Bahrain on 18 November, however Prost is out of contention after missing the 6 Hours of Nurburgring due to his FIA Formula E commitments.

Rebellion team manager, Bart Hayden, was delighted that the #31 could claim their third victory of the season to overturn the ten-point deficit to the #38, with the sister #13 car ending the day in third, and he believes the result in China sets up a fantastic end to the season in Bahrain.

“Today’s race in LMP2 in Shanghai showed how competitive this formula is, so it makes us feel really proud and very happy to take the win and also the third place on the podium,” said Hayden.

“From a Championship point of view, car #31 is now leading, and that’s fantastic considering the difference in the points that there was before the “fly-away” part of the season started.

“The whole team deserves a result like today’s, we’ve all worked really hard to lift our performance through the year. It sets everything up for a thrilling season finale in Bahrain.”