Ricciardo in no rush to decide on his future

Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo is out of contract with the Milton Keynes based squad at the end of 2018, and whilst Team Principal Christian Horner has made it clear they wish to retain his services, the laid back Aussie is in no rush to make any rash decisions just yet.

Horner believes Red Bull already have the strongest driver pairing in Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, even going so far as to say it is better line-up than the Sebastian Vettel / Mark Webber combo, and telling Sky F1 that they are Red Bull’s “greatest [pairing] in their 11 years in the sport”.

Red Bull are definitely keen on the Aussie putting pen to paper, whilst Ricciardo on the other hand wants to keep all his options open, as he explained to Brazilian publication Globo recently.

“That’s very nice of them, they want to keep me and Max long-term in the team.

“I’m not in a hurry. I have a lot of respect for Red Bull, but I still have some time to analyse everything, to understand how the market will move.

“I want to be in the best car, in the best place to be able to win. Maybe it’s Red Bull.

“As I said, however, I have time to see what it will be like, until the winter tests and the first races of 2018.”

Ricciardo has often been linked to a seat at Scuderia Ferrari, with his Italian roots; he has often said to drive for the prancing horse would be high on his bucket list, but also stated that saying it is a “dream” of his, would be going a little overboard.

“If I respond that it is not a dream, it will seem that I am not interested.

“But the word dream is a bit heavy. My dream is to win the World Championship and be in the best car so I don’t know what to answer.”

Heading to Maranello would also mean once again teaming up with Vettel, and the Aussie, who outperformed the German in their season together at Red Bull by seventy-one points, is not sure the four-time world champion would welcome that scenario.

“I’m not sure he’d take me.

“I don’t know if he has the power to tell the team who he wants, but I’m not going to think about that. All I have to do is keep driving at this high level and that’s what will determine my destiny.”