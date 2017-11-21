Two Silverstone Rounds and GT Support for BRDC F3 in 2018

The BRDC British F3 Championship has announced the calendar for the 2018 season, with the series adding a season finale at the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit. This will be the series second visit and will give drivers more of an opportunity to experience international circuits.

The series continues its partnership with the British GT Championship and will follow them to all seven rounds. Once again kicking off at Oulton Park over the Easter weekend.

From there, F3 will once again follow British GT to Rockingham and Snetterton. After that will come the highlight races of the year with the first trip to Silverstone in June, before the international journey to Spa-Francorchamps.

Including the Spa circuit along with a double Silverstone trip, ensures drivers get three weekends at international circuits.

Brands Hatch GP again makes up the sixth round of the year in August, though the series has dropped the one-off Snetterton round later that month. Instead, the seventh round will take place at Donington Park during the GT season finale with F3 coming to a close at Silverstone on the 13-14 October.

This will not be the first time the series has not finished at the same time as the GT, with the BRDC F4 Championship adding an extra round in 2014 at the Brands Hatch circuit. Back then, this would prove to be fruitless for a championship showdown, with Will Palmer having already claimed the title at Donington.

The three race format will remain unchanged for 2018 ensuring the same number of rounds, with the points also likely to remain static.

Jonathan Palmer, Chief Executive of championship organiser MSV, commented: “Having completed two superb seasons of the revived BRDC British F3 Championship we’re excited to unveil our third calendar, which features some of Europe’s foremost circuits and the addition of a second visit to the full Silverstone Grand Prix circuit.

“We’re also pleased to extend our very successful partnership with SRO and the prestigious British GT Championship. We’ve produced two outstanding champions so far in Matheus Leist, who will compete in IndyCar next year, and Enaam Ahmed, who’s nominated for the McLaren Autosport BRDC Award next month, and look forward to that trend continuing in 2018!”

2018 BRDC British F3 Championship Calendar