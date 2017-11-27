Valtteri Bottas “Couldn’t Be Happier” To End Season Victorious

Valtteri Bottas says he couldn’t be happier to end his first season with Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team with a win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Finnish driver converted pole position into victory at the Yas Marina circuit, whilst dealing with team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who was close behind Bottas throughout the whole race.

But the Finn kept his cool and stayed focus to capture his third win of the season and ending the season third overall in the drivers championship.

Bottas said that there was a lot of pressure with Hamilton behind him throughout the twilight race.

“There was a lot of pressure from Lewis from behind throughout the entire race.” said Bottas.

“I knew that one proper mistake could have ruined it. I had to keep my head down and go lap by lap.”

During the final race, Bottas was in a long shot of securing a second place in the drivers table but would have to rely on a retirement from Sebastian Vettel, who ended up finishing third in the race. But Bottas says that he couldn’t have ended the season any better than victory.

“I couldn’t be happier to end the season like this. Of course, it would have been nice to get the second place in the championship, but Sebastian had a good weekend as well.”

“Looking at the overall season, I need to perform better; but I’m very pleased with how the end of the season has been going for me. I’m really happy to be part of the team that won the constructors’ championship.”

“Mercedes has given me the opportunity to win a few races and claim a few pole positions, so I’m a really proud team member. However, I was hoping for an overall better result in the drivers’ point.”

Completing his first ever season with the Silver arrows after moving away from Williams Martini Racing, Bottas says that he has learned a lot this year with the Brackley based team and aims to repeat more victories in 2018.

“I’ve learned a lot this season, so now I’m really looking forward to next year. This weekend shows that I can perform, I can be on pole and win races. So now I need to try and do it more often next year.”