Venturi agree partnership with HWA for 2017-18 season

Venturi look like they are a step closer to a tie-up with Mercedes after agreeing a partnership with HWA for the 2017-18 Formula E season.

HWA currently run the Mercedes entry in DTM, and are involved in the GT programme.

And with both drivers for the team, Maro Engel and Edorado Mortara, racing for Mercedes in other categories it now seems likely that Venturi and Mercedes will partner up when the car giant enter Formula E in 2019.

Speaking to motorsport.com, Mortara welcomed the tie-up, especially as he knows a lot of the personnel involved from his previous racing.

“HWA is quite a big company, with a lot of very good engineers, with a lot of experience. To have their help is something very good.

“I can see that in Formula E the level is quite high, so the more help you can get the better it is. [HWA personnel] are quite involved in DTM and GT, I pretty much know all of them. It’s clearly easier when you already know the people.”

Team-mate Engel agreed, saying that with more manufacturers entering the sport, the support from HWA could be vital.

“Venturi is an OEM, but compared to the big OEMs it’s still relatively small,” Engel said.

“The championship has the highest manufacturer involvement, and even more coming in. Adding that collaboration with HWA is a really big boost for Venturi.”

The two organisations have already started working together, with Venturi receiving support from HWA at this weekend’s Hong Kong ePrix.