Will Palmer: “I can be proud to finish as vice champion”

Will Palmer did everything he could to keep himself in contention for the 2017 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 title at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last weekend, but ultimately he was forced to settle for second place behind Sacha Fenestraz.

The R-ace GP driver finished second in race one to take the battle onto the final day, but Fenestraz’s own second place ended Palmer’s chances, but his sixth and fourth places ended a very consistent season for the Briton, who only failed to score points on two occasions across the twenty-three race season.

Despite Fenestraz taking the title, Palmer feels proud of the way his own season went, and he thanked R-ace GP for giving him such a strong car throughout the year.

“Overall Barcelona was a solid weekend to end the year,” said Palmer on his official website. “The pace was strong throughout, as we qualified and finished second for race one, but as there were 32 cars on track I didn’t manage to put in a representative lap time in second qualifying due to traffic. That meant I started from eighth for race two, from where I made up two places to sixth.

“In the final race I started fourth and was pressuring hard for third throughout the race, but it’s not the easiest track to overtake on so I had to settle for fourth.

“It’s been a great season and I think I can be proud to finish as vice champion in such a competitive championship. R-ace GP have done a great job this year, winning the team’s title and I have learnt a lot working with them do I have to say a massive thanks to them as well.”