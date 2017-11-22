Yas Marina “A Wonderful Place” For Season Finale Says Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll says this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit is a perfect setting to end the season.

As the season comes to a close, Stroll currently sits in eleventh in the drivers championship with forty points, two behind his team-mate and soon to retire Felipe Massa.

The Canadian teenager has never raced around the circuit before in his career, but attended last year’s race as a guest when he was announced as a Williams’ driver. He says that the setting at Yas Marina is a wonderful place to host a season finale.

“I went there last year just after I was confirmed as a Williams Martini Racing driver, and it was a great event.” said Stroll.

“In my view, it is a wonderful place to finish off the season. It is in the desert and they really put on a show, so this will certainly be a fitting end to the season”

Whilst the Canadian has never raced around the track before, he does say he isn’t a fan of the twenty-one corner layout.

Home to two long straights with DRS and multiple chicanes and corners, Stroll says the layout is very stop-starting which doesn’t provide good rhythm to race around, but says it provides a great show for the fans.

“The circuit itself wouldn’t be my favourite as it is very stop and go and doesn’t have a great flow to it but, despite that, the show is great and so good for the fans.”

“One very interesting thing is the pit lane exit which is in a tunnel under the track, which is pretty different.”