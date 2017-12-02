Alfa Romeo Sauber Confirm Leclerc, Ericsson For 2018 Campaign

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team have confirmed Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc for the 2018 Formula 1 season.

The FIA Formula 2 champion will get his first hands of Formula 1 racing with the Hinwil-based team, who recently confirmed a new commercial and technical partnership with Alfa Romeo.

The newly re-branded Sauber team confirmed at a press conference today in Italy, announcing their line up for the upcoming new season, while Italian Antonio Giovinazzi was also announced as a third driver for the team.

Leclerc will replace Mercedes-Benz-protégé Pascal Wehrlein, who scored the team’s only points in 2017 but loses his seat and could be out of F1 in 2018, with the Williams Martini Racing seat now considered a long shot for the German driver.

The Monegasque has tested with Sauber during the second half of the season in four free practice sessions in preparation for a drive in 2018, and he was also in attendance at the post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix test, trialling the new range of Pirelli tyres.

Ericsson will stay on with the Sauber team for a fourth season, but hasn’t scored with them since the Italian Grand Prix in 2015, with his best result in 2017 coming in the Spanish and Azerbaijan Grand Prix when he finished eleventh in both races.

The Swiss team have struggled in recent years but under new management with Frederic Vasseur saw them confirm a new multi-year engine deal with Ferrari and recently, a new sponsorship partnership with Alfa Romeo.