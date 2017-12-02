Bird hit with ten place grid penalty

Sam Bird has received further punishment for his pit lane incident in the first round of the Hong Kong ePrix.

The DS Virgin Racing driver slid into the side of his team’s garage after out braking himself on the dusty surface.

He received a drive-through penalty during the race for completing his car swap outside of the garage, but was still able to win the race ahead of Jean-Eric Vergne.

However stewards have decided to hand down a further penalty for dangerous driving, meaning that he will start ten places further back than where he qualifies for tomorrow’s race.

Bird wasn’t the only driver to be punished by the stewards.

Mahindra Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist lost his seventh place after he was found to have exceeded the 180kW maximum power output during the race.

That led to a twenty two second time penalty that pushed him out of the points, and promoted NIO’s Luca Filippi into tenth for a single point on his debut.

Andre Lotterer was also disqualified after leaving his car in an unsafe mode in parc ferme.

It topped off a dreadful debut for the former WEC champion, who caused a red flag on the opening lap after blocking the track when he went into the barriers.

He was also given a five second time penalty after his team failed to remove a cooling device in time before the race restart, and received a further drive through penalty for failing to re-join the track safely after cutting the chicane at turn 3.