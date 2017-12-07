Buhk Denounces Zolder for GT3 as he Looks for 2018 Drive

Maximilian Buhk, who is out of a contract with the Mercedes-AMG team at the end of this year, has denounced the Belgium-based Circuit Zolder as unsuitable for GT3 racing.

Despite being only 24, Buhk has already seen great success in sportscars, picking up titles in the Endurance and Sprint Cup of the Blancpain GT Series as well as winning the 1000km of Nurburgring in 2013.

In an end of season interview, Buhk was asked if any circuits do not match up the safety and driving requirements of GT3 racing.

“Personally, I really don´t like Zolder. I have never driven there with much joy. But other than that, I cannot say anything negative about other tracks,” he said.



Buhk picked up podiums at the circuit back in 2015, but this year, recorded just eight points in the main race, after a drive through penalty for teammate Franck Perera for a pitstop infringement in the qualifying race destroyed their chances.

The weekend was one of the worst of the year for the #84 as they later lost out on the GT and Sprint titles. Buhk though has vowed to put 2017 behind him as he announced he’s in talks with other outfits.

“I can reveal that I am currently in talks with different manufactures, since my contract with Mercedes-AMG ends at the end of the year. But I have not made a decision as of yet.”

The winter will likely see little news come out of the Buhk camp as he has not planned any racing activity.

“No. I stay loyal to classical endurance workouts, such as Running and Cycling. Every now and then I also go into the gym.”