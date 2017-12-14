Charouz Racing Confirm Fuoco, Deletraz for Debut F2 Campaign

Antonio Fuoco and Louis Delétraz will remain in FIA Formula 2 for a second season in 2018 after both were confirmed to race for the new Charouz Racing System team.

The Czech-based squad, along with British outfits Carlin and Fortec Motorsports, join the Formula 2 grid in 2018, the first season with the new Dallara F2 2018 chassis, and they have taken on Fuoco, a race winner with Prema Racing in 2017, alongside Delétraz, who competed for both Racing Engineering and Rapax last season.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Louis and Antonio into our team and keen to work with the Ferrari Driver Academy for what will be our inaugural season in the FIA Formula 2 Championship,” said Team Principal Antonin Charouz.

“Both drivers impressed during their rookie F2 season in 2017 and they clearly learned a lot as the year progressed. I’m confident they will be able to use that experience to good effect in 2018 so they are challenging at the front of what’s traditionally a very competitive F2 field.”

Both cars will carry the Ferrari Driver Academy logo next season, and Fuoco, a long-standing member of the academy, is hopeful the team can come into the category with confidence after taking the final World Series Formula V8 3.5 Teams’ title in 2017.

“I’m really happy to join Charouz Racing System and have a new challenge in F2,” said Fuoco. “The team has a good racing pedigree after winning the World Series title this year and everyone is pushing hard to do everything perfectly.

“If this happens, I know we can all do a good season together at Charouz.”

Swiss driver Delétraz had a troubled 2017, struggling in the early part of the year with Racing Engineering before finding improvement and points finishers with Rapax, while he ended the year with some session topping times in the post-season tests in Abu Dhabi.

“Ninety percent of the package will be new – the car, chassis and engine – and that’s a really interesting prospect,” said Delétraz, a former member of the Renault Sport Academy.

“Always, when a new car comes in, everyone is starting from zero. And with the talented people we have in the Charouz Racing System team, I hope it’s going to be a great year.

“I want to thank all of my commercial partners for their unwavering support and helping to make my F2 return a reality in 2018. For me, the start of the season cannot come soon enough!”