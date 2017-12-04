Christian Horner Doubts Ferrari Will Quit With Alfa Romeo’s Arrival

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner says he doubts Scuderia Ferrari will stick to its quit threat due to the arrival of Alfa Romeo in 2018.

Ferrari’s sister brand Alfa Romeo will return to Formula 1 for the first time in 32 years as a title sponsor to Sauber F1 Team, expanding the Swiss team’s partnership with Ferrari in 2018.

Chairman of Ferrari, Sergio Marchionne said last month that the Italian team could leave F1 if they disapprove Liberty Media‘s direction on where they want to take F1.

Marchionne was in attendance at the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team press conference where he reiterated the quit threat but Christian Horner speaking to Reuters says that the recent new deal with Alfa Romeo shows Ferrari are committed to Formula 1.

“[Alfa Romeo] come under the same management as Sergio, so I can’t believe he’d have brought Alfa Romeo in for Ferrari to be leaving in a couple of years,” said Horner.

“I think it demonstrates that Formula 1 is obviously working and creating the recognition. Otherwise the group wouldn’t have brought the Alfa brand into Formula 1.”

Horner continued to say how Ferrari and Formula 1 are important to one another, comparing the two like a marriage.

“Formula 1 needs Ferrari and Ferrari needs Formula 1. It’s a marriage of convenience in many respects but both entities ultimately need each other.”

“And we certainly want Ferrari in Formula 1. It’s one of the biggest brands in the world and they are a great team to compete against.”