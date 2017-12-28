“You Couldn’t See” says Pascal Wehrlein on his best performances

Pascal Wehrlein believes that his best performances with Sauber F1 Team in 2017 were overlooked because of the team were far behind the competition.

The German driver scored all of Sauber’s five points in the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, with an eight place at the Spanish Grand Prix and tenth at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

But despite the excellent results for the Swizz team, he lost his seat to FIA Formula 2 champion Charles Leclerc and could be set to miss out racing in F1 for 2018, with the Williams Martini Racing seat looking unlikely.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Wehrlein believes he performed better in the second half of the season, where Sauber struggled in the second half of the year where the German could only achieving a best of twelfth at Singapore.

“In terms of result, [Barcelona] was the best race of the year but probably in the second half of the season I had better races, but you couldn’t see it,” said Wehrlein.

“Even if we had a good race in the second half of the season, you couldn’t see it because the gap was just too big – for example, in Suzuka, I was lapped by the second-last guys.”

“I’m quite happy in the end with five points. Not all of the races have been good as I wished but I think in general we did what we could do.”

Wehrlein was considered a contender for a seat at Williams, but the seat is looking to go to either Robert Kubica or Sergey Sirotkin. He is now tipped to return to DTM with Mercedes next year, where he was crowned champion in 2015 before switching to F1 with Manor Racing.

The twenty-three year old says that he could still return to F1 after 2018, jokingly saying “I won’t retire”,when asked that taking a year out of F1 could end his career in the sport.

But the German driver says he has no regrets in 2017 and underlined that he is still developing as a driver in F1.

“Definitely I was always giving my best, and I think that’s the most important thing that you can say about yourself. When an opportunity was there, we took it.”

“With more experience you think ‘ah, one or two races ago I was doing this direction with the set-up, now I know this was worse I should have gone in this direction’, and you always learn something.”