Force India Better Understanding of 2018 Car Thanks To Upgrades

Sahara Force India F1 Team‘s Technical director Andrew Green says the team goes into next season with a greater understanding with its new car thanks to the development work done during this year.

The Silverstone based team finished fourth in the constructors standings for 2017 and achieving their highest points tally in F1, with the help of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon. The team managed to remain competitive throughout the season, with the inclusion of updates late into the season in preparation for 2018.

In an interview with Motorsport.TV‘s, The Flying Lap, Andrew Green said the same funds that allowed it to accelerate their development in 2017 has allowed to build their knowledge.

“It made a real difference, not just for 2017 but we [also] did a huge amount of work for next year as well, trying to understand directions to go in,” says Green.

“It allowed us to do that, which we’ve never been able to do before. We’ve always started the following season with roughly the same amount of knowledge that we finished the year before.”

“Next year, we don’t; we managed to bring so many new parts and development parts to the car to try and increase our understanding during the winter.”

Green also said the upgrades brought in throughout the 2017 season help boosted the team to retain fourth in the standings.

“We were bringing parts to the track, significant changes to the car, every race,”

“It really motivated everybody back at the factory to see that the parts they are working on can get to the track so quickly.”