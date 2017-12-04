“Huge Amount of Information To Digest” From Tyre Test – Force India’s Tom McCullough

Sahara Force India Formula 1 Team‘s chief race engineer, Tom McCullough, has praised the team for their efforts in the recent post season tyre test in Abu Dhabi, claiming that the team went above and beyond their original targets.

Force India were in action at the Yas Marina circuit following the final race of 2017 to sample Pirelli‘s new tyre compounds, set to be used in 2018, with both main-seat drivers Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez.

“Esteban and Sergio split the final day of testing so that they could both experience the 2018 tyres,” said McCullough.

“Both drivers sampled the same compounds and it’s given us a huge amount of information to digest over the coming weeks.

“We hit our targets for the test and even completed several long runs with each driver. There’s been a huge team effort over the last few days so I’d like to say a big ‘well done’ to everybody involved.”