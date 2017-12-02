Leclerc ‘very happy’ to get Alfa Romeo Sauber race seat in 2018

Charles Leclerc has admitted his delight at moving up into Formula 1 in 2018 with the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team after being signed alongside Marcus Ericsson.

The Monegasque driver steps up into Formula 1 as the 2017 FIA Formula 2 Champion, having become the first driver to win both that championship and the GP3 Series, which he did in 2016, and he moves up with the support of Scuderia Ferrari as part of their young driver programme.

“I am very happy to be entering Formula 1 in 2018,” said Leclerc. “First and foremost, I would like to thank Ferrari for their support.

“I would also like to thank Sauber for their trust and confidence in me as a driver, and look forward to joining the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team for the upcoming season.”

Leclerc made four free practice sessions with Sauber in 2017 having done likewise with the Haas F1 Team in 2016, and he is looking to gain even more experience in his rookie campaign in Formula 1 next season.

“It was a great experience to drive a few FP1 sessions and tyre tests for the Sauber F1 Team in 2017, during which the team welcomed me straight away,” said Leclerc. “It is a great working environment, and I already feel confident and comfortable here.

“In 2018, my aim will be to gain more experience in Formula 1, and to bring as much value to the team as possible in return.”