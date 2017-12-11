Massa takes on new role as CIK-FIA President

Former Williams Martini Racing driver Felipe Massa will take on the role of President of the International Karting Commission, following his retirement from Formula 1 at the end of the 2017 season.

The Brazilian’s appointment was announced on Friday at the FIA ​​General Assembly in Paris, and sees the 36-year-old become the youngest ever CIK-FIA President. Current Vice President, Kees van der Grint, will retain his position.

Massa takes over the role from Shaikh Abdulla bin Isa Al Khalifa, who has enjoyed a successful six-year tenure overseeing the progress of karting on a global scale. The Brazilian has some big shoes to fill, with a number of key developments taking place with Shaikh Abdulla bin Isa Al Khalifa at the helm.

In 2013, he brought in private promoter WSK Promotion, which has revolutionised the brand and how it is now perceived in the public eye. New front fairing fasteners were introduced in 2015, before the new OK engines made an appearance a year later, whilst the idea to lower the Drivers’ age in 2017, has really moved Karting forward on a worldwide basis.

Massa recently called time on his Formula 1 career after nine successful seasons in the sport, having almost taken the world championship in 2008, losing out on the crown to Lewis Hamilton in the final race of the season.

Like many drivers, the Brazilian’s racing dream began in Karting, before he eventually progressed up through the formulas to the pinnacle of motorsport, and Massa hopes that with the vast experience he has gained across the years, he will be able to give valuable assistance to the karting community.

Fellow driver and compatriot Lucas di Grassi congratulated his friend on the appointment via Twitter, and has already put forward a suggestion for Massa to get behind in his new role.