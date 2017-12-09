Sebastian Vettel Says Formula E “Not The Future” Of Motorsport

Four time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel believes the FIA Formula E Championship isn’t the future of Motorsport.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver says the all electric racing series is neither fast or exciting.

This isn’t the first time the German has previously spoken about his views of the series, saying a few years ago that he’s “not a fan” of it when it was formed in 2014.

Speaking to Swiss newspaper Blick, Vettel says although electronic cars are a trend now, it won’t be the real representation of Motorsport.

“To me, this is not the future,” said Vettel

“E-mobility is currently very popular in the world, but anyone who is honest and identifies with motor racing does not think much of Formula E.”

“The cars are not very fast and many drivers who drive there tell me that the driving is not very exciting.”

Despite the comments from the Ferrari driver, Formula E is growing with car manufactures such as Renault, BMW, Audi and Jaguar already joining the series. Porsche and Mercedes will also join in 2019 as they believe the future of the automotive industry is with electric cars.

Ferrari’s CEO Sergio Marchionne hinted earlier this year about a potential entry in the sport in the future, but later ruled out the Italian giants name out of the equation.